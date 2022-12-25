Trabzon defeat TSL leaders Fenerbahce after World Cup break

Trabzonspor beat Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce 2-0 at home Saturday after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Fenerbahce's forward Joshua King hit the crossbar in the first half.

In the 57th minute, Fenerbahce were down to 10 men when Portuguese midfielder Miguel Crespo was sent off after a foul on Abdulkadir Omur.

Crespo was previously booked in stoppage time of the first half.

Trabzonspor broke the deadlock in minute 61 as Maxi Gomez finished in a one-on-one.

Near the end of the match, Egyptian forward Trezeguet's shot in the box beat Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as Trabzonspor sealed the victory at Senol Gunes Sports Complex.

Leaders Fenerbahce have 29 points in 14 matches.

Their nearest opponents, Galatasaray and Medipol Basaksehir, each have 27 points.

Trabzonspor are fourth with 26 points.

Galatasaray will take on underdogs Istanbulspor on Sunday in a home match.





