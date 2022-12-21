Tour de France to start in Italy for first time in 2024

The Tour de France will start in Italy for the first time in 2024, the organizer of the race ASO announced on Wednesday.



The Grand Départ will take place in Florence on June 29, 2024. After that, two more stages will take place on Italian soil.



This means that the Tour will have started abroad three times in a row: this year the starting signal was given in Copenhagen, while in 2023 it will be Bilbao's turn.



The finale of the 2024 Tour is also a novelty. For the first time in the 121-year history of the race, the final stage will not end in Paris, but in Nice on July 21. The reason for this is that the Olympic Games will begin in the French capital on July 26.



The first stage in 2023 leads over 205 kilometres from Florence to Rimini, on the second day it goes over 200 kilometres from Cesenatico to Bologna, before the third stage ends after 225 kilometres in Turin after the start in Piacenza.



