Russian athlete Antyukh disqualified from 2012 Olympics win

Former Russian track and field athlete Natalya Antyukh has been officially disqualified from winning the 2012 Olympic 400 metres hurdles, the independent integrity commission of the World Athletics federation announced on Wednesday.



Antjukh has waived an appeal against her disqualification from all competitions between July 15, 2012 and June 29, 2013 for doping. This means that Lashinda Demus of the US, who came second in London, can now retroactively receive gold from the International Olympic Committee.



Antjukh had also won silver with the 4x400-metre relay in 2012. However, the medal was already disallowed for the Russians because Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for an anabolic steroid during night tests.



The International Court of Justice for Sport CAS also banned Antjukh, who had already retired, for four years in March 2021 for other offences and disqualified her results from June 30, 2013. This was based on investigations by Richard McLaren, the special investigator of the World Anti-Doping Agency.



