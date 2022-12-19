Argentina fans raise cup over Atlantic on Turkish Airlines flight

Turkish Airlines passengers flying from Istanbul to Buenos Aires on Sunday celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory after the country beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Qatar.

"Argentina fans celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm on Turkish Airlines flight TK15, which was flying over the Atlantic Ocean during that time," Türkiye's national flag carrier said in a statement on Monday.

Passengers were able to watch the World Cup final match via Turkish Airlines' in-flight entertainment systems.

On Sunday, Argentina bagged their third FIFA World Cup title by beating France 4-2 on penalties, after 120 minutes ended with a 3-3 draw.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, which opened on Nov. 20 and ended on December 18, was hosted by an Arab country for the first time, the Gulf nation of Qatar.