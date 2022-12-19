8,000 Polish volunteers, including minors, to receive military training

Thousands of Polish citizens aged 15-65 will receive military training this winter, the country's defense chief said on Monday.

In a televised address to the nation, Mariusz Blaszczak said that as many people as possible should be trained for a possible crisis.

He noted that a total of 8,000 volunteers aged in that age group would receive training during the winter.

Skills gained in the training will be useful if an extreme situation arises, said Blaszczak, adding that authorities hoped to raise the number of volunteers.

The Polish government aims to open at least one military training course in each province to provide eight-hour classes scheduled on Saturdays.

Minors can also attend the training sessions as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

According to media reports in August, more than 13,000 volunteers already signed up for voluntary military service in Poland as the war in neighboring Ukraine continues to rage since Feb. 24.