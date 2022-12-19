Body of Daesh/ISIS leader handed over to US forces

Syrian opposition forces handed over the body of the Daesh/ISIS terror group's killed leader to the US, an opposition fighter told Anadolu Agency.

The 8th Division, one of the armed opposition groups cooperating with the US at the Al-Tanf military base in southern Syria, exhumed the body of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi from where it was buried in the town cemetery of Jasim and handed it over to US forces about 10 days ago, said the opposition member who asked not to be named due to security-related reasons.

Al-Qurashi was killed in mid-October during a Free Syrian Army operation in Syria's southwestern Daraa province.

This came after the death in February of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in a US raid in northwestern Syria.