Virus spreads among France players two days before the final

Press reports revealed that a virus had spread among the players of the French national team, two days before the World Cup final match against Argentina, on Sunday, at Lusail Stadium.

The French reached the final after defeating Morocco with two unanswered goals in the semi-final meeting on Wednesday, while Argentina arrived after overcoming the Croatian team by three.

France coach Deschamps indicated that Kingsley Coman is the third player to be infected with the virus, after Rabiot and Upamecano, who missed the Morocco match.

The medical staff isolated the infected in separate rooms for fear of transmitting the infection to their colleagues before the upcoming final.

"We are trying to take care so that infection does not spread among the players. They are making a super effort on the field, and it seems that their immune systems are affected by that." the coach added.

The French national team seeks to be the first team to win the World Cup in two consecutive editions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.