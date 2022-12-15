News Sports Mick Schumacher named Mercedes F1 reserve driver

Mick Schumacher has agreed to become a reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment," Schumacher said on Thursday.

Schumacher, 23, was without a team after his contract at the Haas team was not renewed after two seasons and just two races in the points.



Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff had spoken highly of the German driver and his family in recent weeks and they have now confirmed that he has joined the team which ruled the sport 2014-2020 and has seven time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as their regular drivers.



"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me," Schumacher said in a team statement.



"I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.



"F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team."



Wolff said: "Mick is a talented young driver and we're delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.



"We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."



Schumacher had expressed his desire to remain in F1 after not being retained by Haas, and the move to Mercedes was possible after the termination of Schumacher's contract as part of the academy of Ferrari where his father had won five of his seven world titles.



"Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration, after working together for four years with Mick having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy," Ferrari said.



"Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future."







