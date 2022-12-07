FIFA president Infantino heaps praise on World Cup so far

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed delight about the World Cup in Qatar so far, naming the group stage "the best ever" at the showcase event with a "great quality" of football.



"I have seen all the matches, indeed, and put very simply and very clearly, this has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever. So, it's very promising for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup," Infantino said in a video Tuesday on the website of the ruling body.



"The matches have been of great, great quality in beautiful stadiums - we knew that already. However, as well, the public who was there was incredible. Over 51,000 on average.



"Two-and-a-half million people in the streets of Doha and a few hundred thousand every day in the stadiums, all together, cheering together, supporting their teams, fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement and surprises," Infantino said.



The video was released on the first rest day of the tournament following the completion of the round of 16, with Infantino praising that the opening knock-out round had featured teams from all continents for the first time.



"There are no more small teams and no more big teams," Infantino said.



"The level is very, very equal. For the first time as well, national teams from all continents going to the knock-out phase, for the first time in history. This shows that football is really becoming truly global."



The FIFA president said that more than 2 billion people have watched the games so far on TV and was upbeat that the 5-million mark would be reached as well by the end on December 18.



Ratings have soared in many markets but also dropped in some others such as Germany in connection with criticism on hosts Qatar over their human rights record.



