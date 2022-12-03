Messi leads Argentina into World Cup quarters in his 1,000th game

Lionel Messi celebrated his 1,000th game as a professional footballer by scoring the opening goal in Argentina's 2-1 victory against Australia in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday.



Messi's 35th-minute strike was his 789th goal since a 2004 debut, his first-ever in a World Cup knock-out match, and his ninth overall at the global tournament with which he moved one ahead of Argentina's other icon, Diego Maradona.



Stubborn Australia had not given Argentina any space before being beaten by the genius of Messi; and Julian Alvarez got the second in the 57th after a howler from Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.



But Argentina had to sweat it out after a shot from substitute Craig Goodwin in the 77th took a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez to go in.



The victory earned Argentina a quarter-final date on Friday against the Netherlands, who beat the US 3-1 in the day's other last 16 game.



It will be their sixth World Cup meeting, including Argentina winning the 1978 final 3-1, losing the 1998 quarter-final 2-1, and winning the 2014 semi-final 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 deadlock.

