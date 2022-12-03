Russia, Belarus ink regional security pact

Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on regional security on Saturday.

The deal was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin in the capital Minsk, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Shoygu praised Belarus for its "determination to oppose the hostile course of the US and its allies," and its efforts for the security of Russia and Belarus, read the statement.

Belarus has been Russia's chief supporter during the Ukraine war.

"Belarus is a reliable partner. This is particularly important in the face of unprecedented West's pressure and undeclared war against our countries," he said.

The defense ministers discussed "topical issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation," the Belarusian state-run BelTA news agency reported.

The deal signed was a "protocol on amendments to the agreement on joint regional military security" inked by Belarus and Russia in December 1997, the report said.