International media reacts to Germany early World Cup exit

DPA SPORTS Published December 02,2022 Subscribe

The international media didn't offer many kind words for the Germany national team after they didn't make it out of the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar.



This was a second consecutive "Germany flop," as the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport called the elimination. In 2018, the Germans also suffered a group stage exit in Russia and repeated the feat this year.



"For the Germans it's the most pointless victory, they are out," La Reppublica said of the 4-2 win over Costa Rica, which was not helpful as Japan's surprise 2-1 win over Spain secured both of them in the last 16.



There was some controversy in Japan's match, after complaints that the ball had gone out of play before the cross that ended up with Ao Tanaka to score the winner.



In England, the Daily Mail compared the moment to Frank Lampard's ghost goal in 2010 which seemed to have crossed the line against Germany, but was not given, leading to the Three Lions' last 16 exit.



"They think the ball is over the line...but it's NOT! German hearts broken as they are thrown out of the World Cup after Japan's goal against Spain counts," the newspaper wrote.



The Times added: "The ball was in, Germany is out," while the BBC said "Germany exit as a fallen giant of world football."



The Spanish media thanked the German side for the win, as a triumph for Costa Rica would have sent Spain home. But the local newspapers also had some sharp words.



"Another drama, another black chapter in the history of Teutonic football.(...) Flick's men won against Costa Rica, but Japan's victory over Spain made that triumph useless," the Marca newspaper wrote.









