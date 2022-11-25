England still in 'great position' despite USA stalemate, says Kane

England captain Harry Kane believes his side remain in a "great position" to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup despite a disappointing 0-0 draw with the United States.

Gareth Southgate's men made a stunning start to the tournament in Qatar with a 6-2 demolition of Iran but were restricted to precious few chances by the USA.

A point keeps England top of Group B and they will qualify for the last 16 as long as they avoid defeat by a four-goal margin to Wales on Tuesday.

"In the game against Iran we took our chances really well. Today we had two or three good opportunities and we didn't quite put it away," Kane told ITV.

"A draw isn't the end of the world for us, it puts us in a great position in the group and we look forward to the next one.

"We know we can play better than that for sure. But it's a draw in a World Cup, there are no easy games in a World Cup.

"After our first performance people thought we were just going to landslide every team we play, but it's not the case."