Ronaldo makes history as Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in Qatar opener

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups as he found the net in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana in their Group H opener in Qatar.



Ronaldo, who had a goal ruled out in the first half, has now scored in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the tournament.



In what possibly looked like a dive, the Portugal star fell down inside the box and was awarded a penalty. He didn't miss his chance to write history and break the deadlock for Portugal in the 65th minute.



Ghana, who were well-organized throughout the game, scored the first goal for an African nation in Qatar as they levelled through Andre Ayew in the 73rd.



But the celebrations of the Ghanaian fans didn't last long as João Felix put Portugal back in the lead just five minutes later and Rafael Leão added a third in the 80th, while Osman Bukari's effort for Ghana came too late for a comeback.



Portugal now lead Group H ahead of South Korea, who played out a goalless draw with Uruguay in the earlier game. Ghana sit bottom of the group.

