Richarlison double seals 2-0 win for Brazil against Serbia

Richarlison scored twice, including a stunning second, to give World Cup favourites Brazil a 2-0 victory over Serbia as the final two teams made their Qatar bow.



Record five-times winners Brazil have not lifted the trophy for 20 years and were made to wait in the 2022 edition, Richarlison making the breakthrough on 62 minutes after Vinicius Junior's effort was parried.



Serbia - who were without injured winger Filip Kostic and threatened sporadically - had defended stoutly up until then, although they were fortunate that Alex Sandro's earlier shot from distance rattled the post.



But they could do nothing about Richarlison's second as the Tottenham Hotspur striker flicked up Vinicius Junior's cross and produced an acrobatic finish into the corner of the net on 73 minutes. Casemiro later clipped the bar.



Neymar, two goals behind Pelé's Brazil record of 77, was part of a very attacking line-up chosen by Tite but if anything they got in each other's way initially and Neymar played too deep.



Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 in the other Group G game earlier, with all 32 teams now having played one group match.

