Gakpo and Klaassen give Netherlands 2-0 win over Senegal

Midfielders Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals to give the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Senegal in their opening World Cup Group A game on Monday.



The two sets of colourful fans created a decent atmosphere at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, but neither side could break the deadlock until Gakpo's late run allowed him to meet Frenkie de Jong's cross before goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.



The keeper then could only palm away a Memphis Depay effort deep into stoppage time and Klaassen netted.



Ecuador beat hosts Qatar with the same 2-0 scoreline in the first Group A game, and opening match of the tournament, on Sunday. The next games in the group are on Friday when the Dutch meet Ecuador and Senegal face Qatar.



The Netherlands just about deserved the win in terms of chances.



Senegal meanwhile have more injury worries after watching midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate being stretchered off having already lost star Sadio Mané for the tournament due to a knee problem.



Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal handed an international debut to goalkeeper Andries Noppert in a show of faith having refused to say who would start in goal in the run-up. In the end the 28-year-old Heerenveen stopper had little to do except for one second-half save.

