News Sports Mick Schumacher and Haas to part ways at the end of 2022

Mick Schumacher and Haas to part ways at the end of 2022

DPA SPORTS Published November 17,2022 Subscribe

Formula One driver Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of the season, the US team has announced.



The German joined Haas for 2021 to race alongside Nikita Mazepin, Schumacher having won the F2 championship the previous year.



Over two full seasons competing in Formula 1 Schumacher scored a best result of sixth place for Haas and he currently sits 16th overall in the 2022 drivers' standings on 12 points.



Haas is expected to announce Schumacher's replacement shortly. It is widely expected to be former Force India and Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg.









