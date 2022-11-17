RUSSIAS DEMANDS MUST BE MET FOR GRAIN TO REACH THOSE IN NEED, SAYS TÜRKIYE

Russia's demands must be met for grain to reach those in need, says Türkiye

On an agreement secured Thursday to extend to the landmark Black Sea grain deal, Türkiye underlined that Russia's demands had to be met in order to ensure that those in need have access to food exported under the accord.

"Türkiye is not defending Russia ... we say that Russia's demands should be met (too), as part of the agreement, in order for Ukrainian grain to reach countries in particular need, without any problems," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu expressed hope for a cease-fire towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations and for there being no need to further extend the deal.

"So everyone has to abide by the agreement," he said, adding that though important steps have been taken under the deal, progress towards the export of Russian fertilizers has been particularly elusive.

On early Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the grain deal had been extended for another four months, beginning on Nov. 19.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The parties were negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its Nov. 19 deadline. More than 10 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukraine since Aug. 1, according to the UN.

'TURKISH WORLD'S UNITY IMPORTANT FOR PEACE, STABILITY'

Following a statement by the EU on the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Organization of Turkic States as an observer, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the bloc had no right to intervene in matters of the international body.

"We also saw that the US, particularly the EU, pressured and even threatened the members the Organization of Turkic States," said Çavuşoğlu, adding that the Turkic world "no longer bows to such threats."

Calling for cooperation and action for the benefit of all, Çavuşoğlu highlighted that the unity of the Turkic world was important for the peace and stability in the region.

Çavuşoğlu also asserted that the US was unbalanced both on Cyprus and in relations between Ankara and Athens, adding that if Washington is "talking about international law," it should address the violations committed by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

'POLAND ACCIDENT RESULT OF ONGOING WAR'

The Turkish foreign minister also offered his sympathies to Poland over a deadly missile incident on Tuesday that claimed the lives of two people, adding that while an accident, it was the result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He also reiterated the need for negotiations to end the war as soon as possible.

The missile landed late Tuesday in the village of Przewodow, which lies near the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an escalation between Russia and NATO, of which Poland is a member.

But, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said initial findings suggested it was "likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory," a theory also backed by Poland.

The strike came as Ukraine attempts to fend off an unprecedented wave of Russian missile attacks that have targeted key energy infrastructure vital to Ukraine's civilian population as winter approaches.

FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

For his part, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the two countries believe they will overcome barriers preventing their bilateral trade volume from expanding via a free trade agreement.

"Culture, investments and migration are the fields that we make joint efforts on. The work of our development agencies is also important to us. Mexico looks at you very positively," he noted.

Hailing the ties between the two countries, Ebrard noted that Türkiye and Mexico are partners in MIKTA, a grouping that also includes Indonesia, South Korea and Australia.

"We want peace, we work for peace. We are working in Venezuela to find peace. Türkiye is also mediating between Ukraine and Russia. So both countries are trying to find peaceful solutions," he said.

Touching on the areas in which the two countries are working together, Çavuşoğlu said they agreed to work more closely on irregular migration.

The two top officials also agreed that negotiations for a free trade agreement, last held six years ago, would be revived in the first quarter of next year, noted Çavuşoğlu.