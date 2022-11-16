 Contact Us
News Sports French football referee Johan Hamel dies of stroke during training

French football referee Johan Hamel dies of stroke during training

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published November 16,2022
Subscribe
FRENCH FOOTBALL REFEREE JOHAN HAMEL DIES OF STROKE DURING TRAINING

French football referee Johan Hamel died after suffering a stroke while in training on Wednesday, the Union of Elite Football Referees (SAFE) in France confirmed on Twitter. He was 42.

He had been a French top-tier Ligue 1 referee since the 2015-16 season, and oversaw 135 league matches.

Hamel refereed the French league match between Lille and Rennes on Nov. 6 that ended 1-1, and was a Video Assistant Referee in the Paris Saint Germain-Auxerre game in Paris on Sunday. The PSG won the match 5-0.

He had also officiated in the Champions League, Europa and Europa Conference League.

Many clubs including Lille, Monaco and PSG offered their condolences on social media.