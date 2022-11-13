Japan acclimatizing already in Qatar

Japan have already started their World Cup preparations in Qatar and will continue to acclimatize in the host country this week.



For Monday and Tuesday, the team has scheduled further training sessions at the Al Sadd SC training ground in Doha. Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada is expected to travel quickly to the Emirate after the last Bundesliga match in Mainz on Sunday



Japan open their World Cup against Germany on November 23 before facing Costa Rica and Spain.



Four years ago in Russia, Japan reached the last 16 but squandered a 2-0 lead against Belgium and went out.



