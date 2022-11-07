NBA roundup: Cavs down Lakers for 8th straight win

Behind 33 points from Donovan Mitchell and a dominant fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored their eighth consecutive win with a 114-100 defeat of the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Cleveland trailed throughout the first half on the second installment of a five-game road swing. But after a sluggish start, the Cavaliers settled in and took control in the second half. Los Angeles held an 80-77 lead with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter. Cedi Osman knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer at the 3:28 mark, and Cleveland never trailed again.

Mitchell's backcourt mate, Darius Garland, added 24 points, while Jarrett Allen scored 16 with a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. The trio combined to make 25 of 26 shots from the free-throw line, with Mitchell's 12-of-13 performance accounting for the lone miss.

LeBron James scored a team-high 27 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis added 19 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook came off the bench to chip in 19 points and dish 10 assists.

JAZZ 110, CLIPPERS 102

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Utah continued its hot start to the season with a victory over Los Angeles.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds as Utah won its second consecutive game at Los Angeles after a three-game road losing streak, the only losses the Jazz have on the season. The Jazz defeated the host Lakers 130-116 on Friday.

Paul George scored 34 points and Marcus Morris Sr. added 18 as the Clippers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. It was Los Angeles' first loss in four games when George scored at least 30 points.

RAPTORS 113, BULLS 104

Fred VanVleet returned from a three-game absence and had a season-high 30 points and added 11 assists as Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

VanVleet's return from a back issue was a boost for the Raptors, who will be without Pascal Siakam (groin) for at least two weeks. O.G. Anunoby added 22 points and Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who visit Chicago for a rematch on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Goran Dragic added 16 points, and Ayo Dosunmu had 15 for Chicago.

GRIZZLIES 103, WIZARDS 97

Desmond Bane scored 28 points and Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists to fuel host Memphis to a victory over Washington.

Bane made four 3-pointers and Brandon Clarke added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench to help the Grizzlies rebound from squandering a 23-point lead in the third quarter and improve to 4-0 at home. Washington's Monte Morris scored 18 points and Rui Hachimura had 15 off the bench.

Hachimura's basket gave the Wizards an 89-88 lead with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Grizzlies erupted for a 15-8 run to end the game. Morant sank three shots from the interior and added a free throw during the sequence. Washington played without Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols).







