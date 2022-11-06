Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria with second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong in an emotional game on Saturday that will be remembered as long-serving defender Gerard Pique's last at the Camp Nou after he announced his retirement.

Barca now top LaLiga on 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of Real Madrid who visit Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

After missing several chances in the first-half, including a penalty for a handball that Robert Lewandowski put wide, Dembele broke the deadlock right after the break, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner from a counter-attack.

In the 62nd minute, De Jong was well positioned inside the area to score off a rebound from the goalkeeper.

The 35-year-old Pique started the game as captain for Barca, having won 30 trophies, including three Champions League and eight LaLiga titles, with the Catalans.

He was substituted in the 83rd minute, walking off the pitch in tears to a standing ovation from the 92,605 fans that packed the stadium to say goodbye to a club great.