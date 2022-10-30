Batshuayi triple helps Fenerbahçe thrash Istanbulspor 5-2

Fenerbahce's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi's hat-trick helped his team topple Istanbulspor 5-2 in their Turkish Super Lig week 12 match on Sunday.

Batshuayi scored in the 18th, 49th and 88th minutes of the game at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Irfan Can Kahveci and Enner Valencia netted the other goals for Fenerbahce in the 36th and the 86th minutes, respectively.

Jetmir Topalli scored both goals for Istanbulspor in the 48th and 67th minutes.

Fenerbahce, with one more league game to play, lead the Super Lig table with 26 points, three points ahead of Adana Demirspor, while Istanbulspor placed 18th with 8 points.