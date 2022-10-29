UKRAINES FOOTBALL BOSS WANTS RUSSIA AND IRAN EXPELLED FROM FIFA

News Sports Ukraine's football boss wants Russia and Iran expelled from FIFA

DPA SPORTS Published October 29,2022

Ukrainian football federation president Andriy Pavelko has reiterated his call for the exclusion of Russia from the governing bodies FIFA and UEFA.



Pavelko told German broadcasters ARD in an interview that he also wants Iran kicked out which would mean its team couldn't play at the World Cup starting next month in Qatar.



Russian teams have been suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competitions over the nation's invasion of Ukraine but its football federation is still a member of both organizations.



Pavelko said a motion to expel Russia has been sent to the governing bodies, after Russia reportedly started integrating clubs from occupied territories it now considers part of Russia into its domestic football system.



He said this was a clear violation of regulations and it would be "an important decision" from FIFA and UEFA to suspend Russia's membership.



Iran is said to be delivering drones to Russia with which Ukraine is attacked, which Iran denies. This is one reason there have been calls for Iran's team to be kicked out of the World Cup, another being the suppression of protests in the country.



Pavelko dismissed suggestions that the football team rather represented the people than the regime as he also wants Iran out of FIFA.



"We always say that the exclusion of the teams is an important decision and it is even important for the whole world because players and teams represent a country that is a terrorist organization that kills people, that is a threat to the whole world," he said.



"The national team is a direct reflection of that country. Therefore, in both Russia and Iran, it is not possible to separate football clubs from the country."





