DIEGO ROSSIS LATE WINNER EARNS FENERBAHCE 1-0 VICTORY OVER BASAKSEHIR

Fenerbahce topped the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig standings with a 1-0 home win against Medipol Basaksehir on Saturday.

The home team of the match secured the victory in the 84th minute when their Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi, who was subbed in to replace Michy Batshuayi, scored a classy goal outside the box.

Rossi, 24, scored his third league goal this season.

Fenerbahce boosted their points to 23 in 10 matches to lead the Super Lig.

Adana Demirspor and defending champions Trabzonspor have 21 points each.

Fourth-place Basaksehir have 20 points in standings.