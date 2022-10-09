Leipzig sign Norwegian Nyland as back-up goalkeeper

RB Leipzig have signed Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland in the wake of a severe knee injury of the Bundesliga club's first choice keeper Peter Gulacsi, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.



Nyland, 32, got a contract until the end of the season and is to be the back-up for Janis Blaswich, who has taken Gulacsi's place between the posts at the German Cup winners.



Leipzig could only sign an out-of-contract player until the next transfer window in January. Nyland fulfilled this criteria because he was released by English second-division club Reading after the past season and is without a club.



Leipzig captain Gulacsi ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Leipzig's 3-1 Champions League win against Scotland's Celtic on Tuesday.



The Hungary international underwent surgery Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria, and it is not clear whether he will be able to play again this season.



