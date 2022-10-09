GERMANYS MILITARY WARNS OF POTENTIAL ATTACKS ON CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

A senior German military official has warned of further attacks on the country's critical infrastructure, a day after train services were disrupted in what authorities said was an act of sabotage.

Maj. Gen. Carsten Breuer, who leads the Territorial Operations Command, said Germany's power plants and energy infrastructure could be potential targets of a foreign attack.

"Every transfer station, every power plant, every pipeline can be attacked, can be a possible target. We are particularly concerned about hybrid threats here. This is the state between no longer having real peace, nor is there real war yet," Breuer told German daily Bild on Sunday.

The backdrop of the current situation is Russia's war on Ukraine and the new security situation in Europe, according to the official.

"Russia's war has brought our focus back to national and collective defense. It has become clear to the whole country: War in Europe is possible again. This has consequences for every citizen," he stressed.

According to Breuer, foreign attacks and interference inside Germany could increase in the coming days.

"This is not about an enemy army with soldiers and tanks that attack our country, but it's about interferences, with attacks on infrastructure and cyberattacks, or, for example, reconnaissance flights with drones over military barracks" Breuer said.

"In other words, pinpricks to fuel insecurity within the population and shake confidence in our state. Security authorities will have to adapt themselves to this threat situation," he added.

He warned against hysteria but called on German citizens "to change their individual behavior and mental mindset."

He advised people to be prepared for power blackouts and keep flashlights, radios, and enough batteries at home.