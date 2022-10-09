Police warn of 'explosive' grenades on beach shore in Oregon, US

The police in Newport, Oregon in the United States have issued a warning about explosive hand grenades that are washing up on the shore of a beach.

The Newport Police Department said on Wednesday in a news release that the officers were dispatched on Tuesday following multiple reports of explosive hand grenades on the shore of a beach in Newport, Oregon.

Officers responded to reports of three separate devices appeared to have washed ashore on the beach in the Newport area, the department said.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices in the area which was between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate beach, it added.

The hand grenades are in white color with a label on them reading "Warning Explosive."

The label also indicates that the type of the device is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A.

Police in Newport warn the public to not handle or try to move the device should they encounter any and call the police to report the location of the hand grenade.