Defending champions Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying group

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle.

The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Group B looks equally difficult with former champions Netherlands and current world champions France drawn alongside 2004 Euro winners Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar.

A total of 53 national associations were included in the draw with Germany already through as hosts.

Russia were not included following their invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of all Russian teams by European governing body UEFA.

Belarus, which has supported Russia's war in Ukraine, was included.

They will play Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra in Group I.

The qualifying group matches will be played from March to November 2023 and the playoffs will take place in March, 2024.











