MESSI TO MISS PSGS TRIP TO REIMS DUE TO MINOR CALF INJURY

Lionel Messi will sit out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Reims after suffering from discomfort in his calf, Christophe Galtier has confirmed.



Messi opened the scoring in spectacular fashion as PSG drew 1-1 at Benfica on Wednesday, becoming the first player to score against 40 different teams in Champions League history.



He has also been involved in seven goals in his last five Ligue 1 matches (two goals, five assists), but a medical update issued by the club revealed Messi would miss Saturday's match despite undergoing "reassuring examinations" on a calf injury.



"There will be changes," PSG boss Galtier subsequently told Friday's pre-match news conference.



"Leo Messi will not be fit for Reims but will resume training on Sunday morning. Kylian Mbappe has angina but will be travelling to Reims."



Meanwhile, Galtier praised Gianluigi Donnarumma for his response to criticism of his early season performances, after the Italy goalkeeper made six saves at Benfica.



"He works well, nobody is airtight against remarks - sometimes it becomes criticism and nobody is insensitive," Galtier said.



"What I could notice in this period is that he remained focused on his work, by trying to eliminate his little flaws and keep his strengths.



"I saw nothing different in his preparation for the Benfica match. Obviously, he and the whole team, we were all satisfied with his performance in Lisbon.



"I always pointed out his few little mistakes, whether it was a lack of concentration or other issues. He was told after Benfica that he must continue to always be efficient."



