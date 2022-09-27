CHINAS GUANYU ZHOU EXTENDS STAY AT ALFA ROMEO F1 TEAM FOR ANOTHER YEAR

China's Guanyu Zhou extends stay at Alfa Romeo F1 team for another year

Chinese Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou on Tuesday signed a new deal to extend his stay at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for another year.

"BREAKING: Zhou Guanyu will stay at Alfa Romeo in 2023!," the Formula One said on Twitter.

Zhou said he is "happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team" for the opportunity that they have given for the 2023 season.

The 2022 campaign is Zhou's first season at the Formula One.

The 23-year-old scored six points this season while his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas tallied 46 points. This season's driver standings are led by Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who racked up 335 points.

This year's 22-round Formula One World Championship will end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.





