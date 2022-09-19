Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in La Liga Madrid derby

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 Sunday in a Spanish La Liga week 6 match.

Los Merengues found the first goal fairly early with Rodrygo in the 18th minute at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde scored the second goal for his team in the 36th minute.

Mario Hermoso took one back for Atletico in the 83rd minute, but in the 91st minute, he was sent off with a red card and crushed the hopes of Atletico Madrid fans.

Reigning champions Real Madrid lead the La Liga table with 18 points and are closely followed by arch rivals Barcelona with 16 points. Atletico are in seventh spot with 10 points.





