Eberl signs on as Leipzig sporting director from mid December

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl will perform the same job at RB Leipzig from mid-December, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.



"Max Eberl is RB Leipzig's new sporting director. The 48-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club and will begin his role on 15th December 2022," a statement from the German Cup winners said.



Ebel quit Gladbach last January citing mental exhaustion but Leipzig have persuaded him to return after rounds of talks. Reports said he had wanted to start in January but a December start gives him a run-in ahead of the January transfer window.



The announcement comes just two days after Gladbach won 3-0 at home to Leipzig, coached by former Gladbach boss Marco Rose.



Gladbach fans are upset with Eberl for joining the Red Bull-backed side. He was still under contract with the club and an agreement had to be reached between the sides.



Leipzig have been without an official sporting director for over a yar with managing director Oliver Mintzlaff doing both jobs.



