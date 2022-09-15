Turkish midfielder Calhanoglu suffers hamstring injury

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has suffered a hamstring injury, the Italian football club said on Thursday.

"Hakan Calhanoglu underwent medical tests at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano today. They revealed that the Turkish midfielder has sprained his left hamstring," Inter Milan said in a statement, adding that his condition would be reassessed next week.

The 28-year-old Turkish player has netted 16 goals in 72 appearances for Türkiye's national team.

Calhanoglu formerly played for Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Joining Inter Milan from city rivals AC Milan last year, he scored nine goals and 14 assists in 54 matches for the Nerazzurri.





