Fenerbahçe confirmed on Friday they have reached an agreement to sign Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said Batshuai traveled to Istanbul to agree on personal terms and complete his move.

The striker has played for European football clubs including Standard Liege, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old made appearances for Beşiktaş last season on loan, producing 14 goals and five assists in 42 matches.