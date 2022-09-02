Bayern to make changes for match at Union Berlin, Tel out

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is to make changes in his line-up for the match at Union Berlin on Saturday after victory in the German Cup first round mid-week.



"We will change something. Benjamin Pavard will definitely start. The players who didn't play in the Cup game will also be involved again," Nagelsmann told a news conference on Friday.



That means goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was on the bench during the 5-0 win against Viktoria Cologne, should return to the starting team.



Nagelsmann, however, will miss 17-year-old striker Mathys Tel, who against Viktoria Cologne became the youngest scorer in an official game in Bayern club history.



"Mathys Tel is out. He has a minor capsular tear, but will likely be fine again on Tuesday," the coach said, adding that Bouna Sarr is also unavailable due to patella tendon problems. "Otherwise, everyone is fit."



Nagelsmann praise Leon Goretzka, who made his season debut and scored a goal against Viktoria Cologne after a knee surgery during pre-season.



"He coped really well in the Cup game. After rehab you are normally very fit, so it's about getting him back into the swing of things more and more.



"He is a very important player. I hope that he can remain healthy," the coach said.



Union are second in the Bundesliga, but with the same 10 points as Bayern and, just like the German champions, are yet to lose a league match.



"We're going to try our best to compete. It is challenging to play there, but doable," Nagelsmann said.



