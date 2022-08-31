Milik scores late goal as Juve earn 2-0 win over Spezia

A superb free kick by Dusan Vlahovic and a brilliant late goal by Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a 2-0 home win over Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday.

Dusan Vlahovic netted a perfect free kick -- his fourth Serie A goal this season -- from outside the box to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

As pressure built up after Juve spurned a host of chances, the hosts started making more and more mistakes until new signing Arkadiusz Milik doubled the lead in the second minute of added time just a few minutes after replacing Vlahovic.

The Poland striker collected a cross from Fabio Miretti and fired home without hesitation with the crowd at Allianz Stadium chanting his name.

Juve, fourth on eight points, travel to Fiorentina on Saturday while Spezia host Bologna on Sunday.








