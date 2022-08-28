Chaos breaks out at Stockholm stadium as rival fans clash

Chaotic scenes erupted at a Stockholm stadium when supporters turned violent against one another after Sunday's football match.

Shortly after the first whistle, supporters of AIK and Hammarby attacked each other and started violence and a massive fire at the arena.

Many involved were hooded and masked and pyrotechnics were thrown in both directions after Stockholm's game between AIK and Hammarby resulted in 2-2.

"It is sad for Swedish football and completely unacceptable and we will act together with the police," AIK's CEO Manuel Lindberg told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

After a while, police managed to calm things down, but AIK's security manager Henrik Koch was disappointed with the events.

"It's really boring for Swedish football; I think this happening is too damn good for them to destroy both clubs. It is in both directions," said Koch.

John Guidetti who scored the first goal of the match told Discovery TV that he was disappointed with the events that broke out after the match.

"There are many families with children here, my children among other things, and it is not something I want them to see so clearly," said Guidetti.

He told Swedish sports newspaper Sportbladet that he hopes that similar scenes do not happen in the future and that all players were disappointed with the scenes that occurred.

"Yes, we already have twenty suspended who have an entry ban because of previous events," he said.

According to Koch, Stockholm police are going through the CCTV footage and will be investigating the violent riots that erupted on Sunday.