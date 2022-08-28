Russian troop expansion ‘unlikely’ to impact Ukraine war: Britain

The UK said on Sunday Russia's plans to expand the size of its military is "unlikely" to have an impact on its war on Ukraine .

Britain 's Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update on the war that it was unclear whether Russia would make the increase by more recruitment or by rising the conscription.

"In any case, under the legislation currently in place, the decree is unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia's combat power in Ukraine," the statement said.

On Aug. 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree increasing the strength of the Russian armed forces by almost 140,000. The decree also instructed the government to provide the necessary funds to achieve this.

"This is because Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory," read the British statement.