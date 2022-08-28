 Contact Us
News Sports Galatasaray and Trabzonspor share points in goalless TSL clash

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor share points in goalless TSL clash

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published August 29,2022
Subscribe
GALATASARAY AND TRABZONSPOR SHARE POINTS IN GOALLESS TSL CLASH

Trabzonspor settled for a goalless draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

The reigning champions could not win their second consecutive game in Super Lig as they lost 2-5 to Antalyaspor on Aug. 20.

Abdullah Avci-led Black Sea Storm could not secure a home win against the Lions in the last three Super Lig matches.

Galatasaray managed to get one point from a difficult away game after beating Ümraniyespor 1-0 on Aug. 19.

Galatasaray are placed sixth and Trabzonspor are just behind them, as both have seven points each with goal difference in the league standings.