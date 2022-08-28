Galatasaray and Trabzonspor share points in goalless TSL clash

Trabzonspor settled for a goalless draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

The reigning champions could not win their second consecutive game in Super Lig as they lost 2-5 to Antalyaspor on Aug. 20.

Abdullah Avci-led Black Sea Storm could not secure a home win against the Lions in the last three Super Lig matches.

Galatasaray managed to get one point from a difficult away game after beating Ümraniyespor 1-0 on Aug. 19.

Galatasaray are placed sixth and Trabzonspor are just behind them, as both have seven points each with goal difference in the league standings.