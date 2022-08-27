 Contact Us
Abraham scores late in 2nd half to earn Rome 1-1 draw at Juventus

Tammy Abraham earned Roma a point with the leveller in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Juventus on Paulo Dybala's return to his old stomping ground. England international Abraham headed in his first goal of the season from Dybala's knock-down midway through the second half at the Allianz Stadium to maintain an unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho's side.

August 27,2022
AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season.

Roma equalised against the run of play in the 69th minute following a free kick when Abraham nodded home Paulo Dybala's cross from the right.

Juve striker Vlahovic scored after 76 seconds with a sensational free kick from just outside the box as the ball bounced off the underside of the bar into the net.

With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.