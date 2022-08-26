Chelsea coach Tuchel banned from touchline for Leicester game

Chelsea 's coach Thomas Tuchel will be banned from the touchline when they host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday following his behaviour in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, the Football Association said on Friday.

Tuchel accused the match officials of making wrong decisions as Spurs came away from Stamford Bridge with a point. Tempers also flared, with the German and his Tottenham counterpart, Italian Antonio Conte, shown red cards for a confrontation.

Both managers were fined by the FA but only Tuchel will serve a ban as he was found "largely culpable" for the fracas following the managers' post-match handshake.

"The manager (Tuchel) admitted that his behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur ... was improper," the FA said in a statement.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ordered for him to be fined 35,000 pounds ($41,202) and suspended from the touchline for one fixture during a hearing.

"Thomas Tuchel appealed against these sanctions, but this has been dismissed by an Appeal Board today."

Chelsea are 12th in the standings with four points after three games, five points behind leaders Arsenal. Spurs are fourth, two points off top spot.







