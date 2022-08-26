BRITISH PM JOHNSON SLAMS RUSSIAS CULTURAL VANDALISM IN UKRAINE

News World British PM Johnson slams Russia's 'cultural vandalism' in Ukraine

British PM Johnson slams Russia's 'cultural vandalism' in Ukraine

"Throughout history, we've seen what happens when aggressors try to oppress and to eliminate culture. We saw it with the Nazis in the Second World War, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, and the Taliban in Afghanistan. Today, the world is once again witnessing unforgivable acts of cultural vandalism, this time in Ukraine." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published August 26,2022 Subscribe