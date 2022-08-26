Campaign posters of Turkish-origin politician Mikail Yuksel vandalized in Sweden

The election posters of a Turkish-origin politician in Sweden were destroyed and insulting remarks were scribbled on them.

Ahead of the general and local elections that will be held on Sept.11 in Sweden, campaign posters of Mikail Yuksel, chairman of the Party of Different Colors (Nyans) , were vandalized.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Friday, Yuksel said that they faced attacks and various obstacles to prevent him from contesting the elections.

"Since we follow a Türkiye-friendly policy, we are also targeted by independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, who is a supporter of YPG/PKK," he noted.

She is doing this because if I enter parliament she will not be able to do "terrorist propaganda," he added.



