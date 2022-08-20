Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following reports that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during last weekend's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The BBC reported that the incident took place when South Korea international Son went to take a corner in the second half of the Aug. 14 game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea released a statement after the match saying the club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour "totally abhorrent".

"Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely," Chelsea tweeted on Saturday.

Chelsea play away to Leeds United on Sunday.







