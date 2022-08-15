World champion Mayer limps out of decathlon at the Euros

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France has quit the European championship decathlon after pulling up in the opening 100 metres on Monday.



Mayer won a second world title last month in Eugene, Oregon, but was troubled by injury lately and, after limping across the line last in 11.67 seconds after easing up, said he could not continue.



"I did everything I could to be competitive again here. But I had to stop before the injury got worse. I am very sorry to stop in a stadium like this," Mayer said.



Mayer had also failed to finish in the last Euros in 2018 when he managed no measured attempt in the long jump.



Former world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany meanwhile started his home Euros with a personal best 11.16 seconds.



The decathlon runs until Tuesday but the opening day of athletics action has five finals: the women's and men's marathons and shot put, and the women's 10,000m.



