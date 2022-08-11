News Sports Tearful Serena says 'goodbye Toronto' after flagging retirement

Tearful Serena says 'goodbye Toronto' after flagging retirement

DPA SPORTS Published August 11,2022 Subscribe

Serena Williams of the United States looks to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (AFP)

A tearful Serena Williams has admitted to being "terrible at goodbyes" as the National Bank Open triple champion said "goodbye Toronto" to a packed crowd one day after announcing her imminent retirement.



The American lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since saying she has decided to end her career.



"It was a lot of emotions obviously," Williams told the crowd on Wednesday.



"I love playing here, I've always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better but Belinda played so well today. It's been an interesting 24 hours.



"As I said in the article, I'm terrible at goodbyes. But, goodbye Toronto."



The 23-time grand-slam champion wrote for Vogue that she was "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."



"Anyways, this is what it is," she told the crowd in Toronto as she wiped away a tear.



"I was really happy to be out here today and play in front of you guys, thanks for the support," she said, gesturing toward the fans behind her, who roared back.



"Thank you," she said with a grin as the presentation ended with a gift to her from the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL and the Toronto Raptors NBA franchises.



Williams has committed to playing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next week as well as the U.S. Open later this month, and it appears that will be her final tournament.





























