Fenerbahçe hammer underdogs Slovacko in Europa League qualifiers

Turkish side Fenerbahçe beat Slovacko 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

Turkish winger Emre Mor and Brazilian attacking midfielder Lincoln Henrique were on the scoresheet as Fenerbahçe secured a big advantage for the return leg in the Czech Republic next week.

Mor drew first blood at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium, driving in a right-footed low shot from inside the area in the 16th minute.

Lincoln curled in a free kick in injury time as Fenerbahçe doubled the lead before the break.

Slovacko were down to 10 men early in the second half as defender Stanislav Hofmann was shown a second yellow for a handball.

Lincoln wrapped up the win with a stunning goal from distance, firing in with his left foot in the 81st minute.

Slovacko will host Fenerbahçe for the second leg on Aug. 11.