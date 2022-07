Germany claim 2-1 win over France to qualify for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final

Germany defeated France 2-1 on Wednesday to advance to the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final.

German striker Alexandra Popp scored twice in the 40th and 76th minutes at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England.

The French team's only goal came from Merle Frohms' own goal in the 44th minute.

On Sunday, Germany will face England in the final clash at Wembley Stadium in London.

England, who are the hosts of the tournament, moved to the final with a 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday.