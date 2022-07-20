Paulo Dybala joins AS Roma on free transfer

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has joined Italian side AS Roma on a three-year contract following his departure from Juventus, the Europa Conference League champions said on Wednesday.

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala, who signed on a free transfer, said in a post on Twitter.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with."





